National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arconic by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Arconic by 38.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,273,000 after purchasing an additional 149,437 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Arconic by 9.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Arconic by 10.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.16. Arconic Co. has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $38.49.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.85). Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Melissa M. Miller bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARNC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

