Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $10.82. Approximately 16,128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,822,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

NTCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natura &Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTCO. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Natura &Co by 86.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Natura &Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Natura &Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natura &Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

