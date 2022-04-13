NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Short Interest Up 281.6% in March

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,435,700 shares, a growth of 281.6% from the March 15th total of 376,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 652.6 days.

RBSPF remained flat at $$2.87 on Wednesday. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RBSPF shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Investec upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.