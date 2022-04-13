Nearmap (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF – Get Rating) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Nearmap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.10 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15.

Nearmap Ltd provides cloud-based geospatial information services in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and North America. It offers aerial imagery maps, such as vertical and oblique imagery, Nearmap 3D, Nearmap AI, and Nearmap on OpenSolar. Its solutions are used in architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

