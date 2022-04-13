Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the consumer goods maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.77% from the company’s previous close.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Get Cryoport alerts:

NASDAQ CYRX traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $30.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,982. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average of $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 15.88 and a current ratio of 16.26. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $26.69 and a 52-week high of $86.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.61 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 123.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $102,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $43,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth about $37,949,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 54.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368,665 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $91,030,000 after acquiring an additional 484,718 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Cryoport by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,449,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $96,373,000 after purchasing an additional 386,940 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 5,775.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 231,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth $13,411,000.

Cryoport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.