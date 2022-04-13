Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) vs. NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Head-To-Head Review

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) and NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Nerdwallet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of NantHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of NantHealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nerdwallet and NantHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nerdwallet N/A N/A N/A NantHealth -92.99% N/A -22.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nerdwallet and NantHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nerdwallet $379.60 million 0.91 N/A N/A N/A NantHealth $62.65 million 1.32 -$58.26 million ($0.50) -1.43

Nerdwallet has higher revenue and earnings than NantHealth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nerdwallet and NantHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nerdwallet 0 1 7 0 2.88 NantHealth 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nerdwallet currently has a consensus target price of $24.93, indicating a potential upside of 156.47%. Given Nerdwallet’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nerdwallet is more favorable than NantHealth.

Summary

Nerdwallet beats NantHealth on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nerdwallet

NerdWallet Inc. provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions. The company also provides NaviNet, a suite of SaaS-based solution enabling payers and providers to streamline communication and consolidate information; NaviNet Open, a payer-provider collaboration platform for communication between health plans and providers; NaviNet AllPayer that provides eligibility, benefit, and claim status information to provider offices for commercial and government plans and CMS for Medicare beneficiaries through the NaviNet portal; and OpenNMS is an open-source network monitoring solution for enterprise-grade networks. In addition, it offers Quadris, a data solution that includes multi-data analysis, reporting, and professional services. The company was formerly known as Nant Health, LLC and changed its name to NantHealth, Inc. in June 2016. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. NantHealth, Inc. is as a subsidiary of NantWorks, LLC.

