NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Trading Up 5%

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) shares rose 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.42 and last traded at $96.81. Approximately 22,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,801,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.24.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NetEase in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.11.
The company has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.01 and a 200 day moving average of $97.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 41.49%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 258,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 55,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,036,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.
About NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)
NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.
