Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $590.00 Price Target at Cowen

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $600.00 to $590.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Macquarie cut Netflix from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $539.22.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $344.10 on Tuesday. Netflix has a one year low of $329.82 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $152.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $377.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.56.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

