NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $4.00 on Monday. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $6.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.85.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.
