NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $4.00 on Monday. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $6.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.85.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTWK. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetSol Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in NetSol Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NetSol Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

