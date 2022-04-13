Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHS opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $13.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $833,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 14.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

