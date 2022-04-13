New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 77,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,003,216 shares.The stock last traded at $11.11 and had previously closed at $12.03.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EDU. StockNews.com started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 196.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,714,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,165,000 after acquiring an additional 36,248,561 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,241,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,606,000 after buying an additional 11,340,959 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 294.9% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 39,165,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,212,000 after buying an additional 29,247,393 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 626.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,108,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,721,000 after buying an additional 25,962,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

