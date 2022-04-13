New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 77,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,003,216 shares.The stock last traded at $11.11 and had previously closed at $12.03.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on EDU. StockNews.com started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.00.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.95.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.