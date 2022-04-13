New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 16,789 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,966,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,789 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $196,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $63.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,532,739. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.27. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $88.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

