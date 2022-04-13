New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Twilio were worth $86,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,247,000 after acquiring an additional 920,349 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,953,000 after purchasing an additional 810,637 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,324,000 after purchasing an additional 621,427 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,167,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Twilio by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,141,000 after acquiring an additional 346,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $208,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,788,559. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,804. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.09.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

