New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,918 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $213,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.71.

NYSE:EL traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $266.45. The stock had a trading volume of 29,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.42 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

