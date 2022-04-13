New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,813 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Sempra worth $80,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.10. 18,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,002. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $170.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.77.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 111.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

In other Sempra news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

