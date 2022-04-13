New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $306.45 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 801,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $306,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,779,925,000 after buying an additional 177,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,127,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,687 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,393,444,000 after acquiring an additional 42,213 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,157,296,000 after purchasing an additional 197,384 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.90.

GS stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $320.22. 88,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,317,158. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $308.20 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

