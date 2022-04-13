New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $389.24 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,704,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 59,539 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $389,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

Shares of AMD traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,131,047. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.42. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

