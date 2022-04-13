New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $443.47 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,347,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,537 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Danaher worth $443,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in Danaher by 4.3% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DHR traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.62. The stock had a trading volume of 91,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,975. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.80. The stock has a market cap of $202.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $236.90 and a twelve month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.60%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

