New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $448.30 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,764,074 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,792 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of salesforce.com worth $448,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,305 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,003 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $195.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,338,244. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $193.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.87, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.43.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $523,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,257 shares of company stock valued at $32,396,922. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

