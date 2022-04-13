New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $84.56 Million Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 201,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.41% of Cooper Companies worth $84,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.00.

Cooper Companies stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $402.99. 6,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.12. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $368.78 and a one year high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $5,414,314.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

