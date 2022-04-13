New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,050 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.77% of Smartsheet worth $75,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth $519,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1,173.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 144,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 132,705 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,313. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.19. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $41.65 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -39.54 and a beta of 1.58.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $107,020.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,713 shares of company stock worth $2,302,786 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMAR. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

