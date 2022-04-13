New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,414,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,325 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of MetLife worth $88,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 170,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of MetLife by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 503,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,066,000 after purchasing an additional 223,315 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MET. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763,542. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

