New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 4,500 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,562,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of NextEra Energy worth $332,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 42,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.3% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 98,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.63. The stock had a trading volume of 328,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,389,686. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.33. The stock has a market cap of $164.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

