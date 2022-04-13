New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 183 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,102,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amgen were worth $247,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $251.51. 103,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,140. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00. The company has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.24.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

