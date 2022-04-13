New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 223,484 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,984,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223,484 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.0% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $947,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $4.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,589,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.27 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $373.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.60 and its 200 day moving average is $154.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.16). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

