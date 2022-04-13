New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 27,077 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,094,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 27,077 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Amphenol worth $95,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 798.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.82. 80,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,885. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

