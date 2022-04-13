New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 35,374 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 609,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,374 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allstate were worth $71,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.08.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.99. The stock had a trading volume of 54,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,293. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.09.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

