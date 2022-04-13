New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 58,937 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 274,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 58,937 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gartner were worth $91,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 297,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,473,000 after purchasing an additional 41,497 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,942,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Gartner by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IT traded up $5.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $294.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,959. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.61 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.58.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Gartner in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.80.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

