New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,780 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 547,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Deere & Company worth $187,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 188.7% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company stock traded up $5.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $425.53. 31,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,156,055. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $392.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $130.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a one year low of $320.50 and a one year high of $437.98.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.06.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.