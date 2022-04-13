New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175,114 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 32,625 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of eBay worth $78,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 76.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of eBay by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $55.36. The company had a trading volume of 150,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,198,423. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.47. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.35%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

