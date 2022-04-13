NEXT (LON:NXT) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($97.73) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($121.84) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,100 ($92.52) to GBX 6,900 ($89.91) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,250 ($120.54) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,800 ($101.64) to GBX 7,280 ($94.87) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,428.75 ($109.84).

Shares of LON NXT opened at GBX 6,140 ($80.01) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,508.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,435.50. NEXT has a 52-week low of GBX 5,578 ($72.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,484 ($110.56). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

