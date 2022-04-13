NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,505 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 840,605 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $63,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,353 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $29,719,000 after acquiring an additional 87,162 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 198,674 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $14,870,000 after acquiring an additional 100,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $4,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.12. 5,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.10. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $63.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 156.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

