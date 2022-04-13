Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Short Interest Update

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 395.2% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 201,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 596,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 297,125 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 12,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 321,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 160,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NRAC opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76. Noble Rock Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

