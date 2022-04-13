Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,123 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Western Union by 16.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 325,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 45,758 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 352,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 31,061 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,943 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 181,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Western Union stock opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.54. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WU. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

