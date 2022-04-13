Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 900 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Yandex by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Yandex during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Yandex by 2,552.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

YNDX opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.81. Yandex has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $87.11.

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%.

YNDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

