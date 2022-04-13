Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,240 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,172 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Compass Point cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.91.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $149.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.41 and a 12 month high of $429.54. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. The business’s revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

