Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,753,000. Bowman & Co S.C. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $61.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average of $66.91. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.10 and a 52 week high of $73.77.

