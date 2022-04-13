Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,007 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DraftKings by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,565,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,183,000 after buying an additional 616,102 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.90. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $64.58.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The company had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.54.

In other news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $769,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $324,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

