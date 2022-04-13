Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.65 Million Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) by 137.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,421 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,171 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBT. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 130.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,679,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 950,489 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 555,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 41,177 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 17.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,716,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,187,000 after purchasing an additional 403,436 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 101.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,136,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 572,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MBT opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock ( NYSE:MBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 340.18% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter.

MBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a research report on Sunday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

