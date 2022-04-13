Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $1.35 Million in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,139,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after acquiring an additional 142,048 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 186.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth $14,171,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 6.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.20.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.23 and its 200-day moving average is $123.42. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $181.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.67 and a beta of 1.87.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

