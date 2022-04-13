Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,000 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RLJ opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.90.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $238.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.24 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 161.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.99%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

