Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 8,164 iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 70,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24,504 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $4,123,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 89,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $149.76 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $135.90 and a 1-year high of $176.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.87.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

