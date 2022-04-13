Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 5,314 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FOX in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in FOX by 894.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in FOX by 29.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in FOX by 8,821.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX stock opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.01. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $31.87 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. FOX’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

FOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Macquarie decreased their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

About FOX (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.