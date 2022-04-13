Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Trading Up 3.7%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.57 and last traded at $28.57. Approximately 9,491 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,532,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JWN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average is $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.38.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

