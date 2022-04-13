North West (TSE:NWC) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.08

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$40.08 and last traded at C$39.80, with a volume of 7405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.92.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.41. The stock has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.83.

North West Company Profile (TSE:NWC)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

