Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Holdings Lowered by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 140,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $113.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $102.39 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

