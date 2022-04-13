Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,464,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,659,000 after acquiring an additional 523,077 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,253,000 after acquiring an additional 365,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,249,000 after acquiring an additional 363,977 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,808,000 after acquiring an additional 166,515 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,658,000 after acquiring an additional 144,738 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $113.50 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $102.39 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

