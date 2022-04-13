NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) versus Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Financial Analysis

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) and Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

NovaGold Resources has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newmont has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NovaGold Resources and Newmont’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaGold Resources N/A -51.33% -21.16% Newmont 9.54% 10.19% 5.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.5% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of Newmont shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Newmont shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NovaGold Resources and Newmont’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaGold Resources N/A N/A -$40.54 million ($0.13) -60.54 Newmont $12.22 billion 5.35 $1.17 billion $1.45 56.90

Newmont has higher revenue and earnings than NovaGold Resources. NovaGold Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Newmont, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NovaGold Resources and Newmont, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaGold Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Newmont 0 10 5 0 2.33

Newmont has a consensus price target of $72.47, suggesting a potential downside of 12.16%. Given Newmont’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Newmont is more favorable than NovaGold Resources.

Summary

Newmont beats NovaGold Resources on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovaGold Resources (Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

