NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Stock Price Down 11.1%

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Rating) fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 122,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 284,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The stock has a market cap of C$5.77 million and a PE ratio of 11.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04.
About NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI)
Featured Stories
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for NTG Clarity Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTG Clarity Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.