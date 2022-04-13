Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.19

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.19 and last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 1600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NUV)
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
