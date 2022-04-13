Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.19

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.19 and last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 1600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

